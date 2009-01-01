Home | News | General | Coronavirus kills 61-year-old man in Ghana, as president shuts all borders

Coronavirus is having a terrible toll on Ghana

This is as the country recorded its first death from the global pandemic on Saturday, March 21

Added to this, the country has shut all its borders with effect from Sunday, March 22

The government of Ghana has confirmed the death of a 61-year-old Lebanese man who was said to have exhibited symptoms of coronavirus before his demise.

Alex Abban, the deputy health minister of west African country, confirming the report on Saturday, March 21, revealed that the deceased man was tested positive at a health facility in Kumasi, Vanguard reports.

Abban said: “The information I got from the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service is that that person (the Lebanese man) has died. He died today.”

Moreover, in a bid to discourage human trafficking in the country, the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, closed all borders within the nation's territory.

President Akufo-Addo stated: “All our borders, that is, by land, sea, and air, will be closed to human traffic for the next two weeks beginning midnight on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that coronavirus had become a big threat to all countries in the world including world power, the United States of America, China and the United Kingdom.

Legit.ng provided a live update of incidents and information on the deadly coronavirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) said that within two weeks, the number of cases of COVID-19 outside China increased 13-fold, and the number of affected countries has tripled.

It also said that there are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people had lost their lives.

The index case of coronavirus was discovered in Lagos on February 24, when an Italian who came on a business trip to Nigeria fell ill and was later tested positive of the disease. He was quarantined for proper treatment.

The following day he travelled to neighbouring Ogun state and was in the country for nearly two full days before being isolated.

The head of Nigeria's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, however, said the country is more than capable of dealing with coronavirus.

Osagie Ehanire, the minister of health, said the second case of coronavirus had been in contact with the Italian man, who is a vendor working for cement company Lafarge Africa PLC and is being treated at a hospital in the Yaba district of Lagos.

On Tuesday, March 17, Nigeria also confirmed its third case of coronavirus in Lagos as the deadly infection spreads more across African countries.

