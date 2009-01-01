Home | News | General | Liverpool battle Man Utd, Real Madrid, Barcelona for £74m rated player

Liverpool are ready to battle top European clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, Mirror reports.

Although football stats website Transfermarkt valued the player to be worth £54m, Napoli have rated the player to be valued at £74m.

The 23-year-old has been impressive this season and the Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp has placed him top of his targets when the transfer window opens this summer.

Other top clubs said to be gunning for the lad include Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Ruiz has a contract with Napoli which will not end until the summer of 2023, but Napoli might be forced to renew the contract in a bid to tie him down as top European clubs intensify their interests.

It was gathered that the player’s agent Alvaro Torres has maintained that he won’t make a decision yet.

“There have been many changes in the club this season, it’s been a difficult year for Napoli,” said the player's agent in quotes reported by the Express.

Asked about negotiations over a new deal, Torres said: "A renewal? We have set aside negotiations for a while, until the end of the season.

"There are very important clubs that have asked for information, and we have already informed Napoli. There is no release clause in his current contract. I really don’t know what Ruiz’s value is at present.”

Also, Liverpool are reportedly preparing big summer move for the Bundesliga duo of Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner in what will cost Jurgen Klopp £172m.

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is one of the fastest growing football star in the world considering his superb performances so far for the German club.

Timo Werner on the other hand is also one of the best strikers now in the world scoring good goals for RB Leipzig in all competitions.

But according to the report on UK Sun, Jurgen Klopp is worried about the money involved in the deal to bring these two players to Anfield.

