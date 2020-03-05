Home | News | General | Real Madrid, Barcelona battle for top European star of Nigerian descent in the summer

David Alaba has become a summer transfer target for Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, reports in Germany claim, cited on Daily Mail.

The Bayern Munich left-back is yet to sign a new deal with the Bavarians after spending ten long years at the Allianz Arena outfit.

According to German news media outlet Bild, the Nigerian-born Austrian international is uncertain whether to extend his deal or look for a new challenge elsewhere.

Real Madrid have been admirers of the defender for many years but the 27-year-old decided to stay put with the Bundesliga giants.

Marcelo will turn 32 before in the summer and Ferland Mendy has been impressive for Los Blancos in the left-back position since his arrival from Lyon last summer.

On the other hand, Barcelona's Jordi Alba is also an aging figure in the Catalan defence and the Camp Nou outfit are eyeing a formidable replacement for the Spaniard.

Youngster Alphonso Davies has been given the chance this season to play at left-back position for Bayern this season while Alaba has been moved to support the central defence.

