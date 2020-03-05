Real Madrid, Barcelona battle for top European star of Nigerian descent in the summer
- 2 hours 50 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
- David Alaba could be leaving Bayern Munich to join either Real Madrid or Barcelona
- The 27-year-old has spent 10 years with the Bundesliga giants winning a Champions League title
- The Nigerian-born Austrian international has turned down several offers from Real Madrid in the past
David Alaba has become a summer transfer target for Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, reports in Germany claim, cited on Daily Mail.
The Bayern Munich left-back is yet to sign a new deal with the Bavarians after spending ten long years at the Allianz Arena outfit.
According to German news media outlet Bild, the Nigerian-born Austrian international is uncertain whether to extend his deal or look for a new challenge elsewhere.
Real Madrid have been admirers of the defender for many years but the 27-year-old decided to stay put with the Bundesliga giants.
Marcelo will turn 32 before in the summer and Ferland Mendy has been impressive for Los Blancos in the left-back position since his arrival from Lyon last summer.
On the other hand, Barcelona's Jordi Alba is also an aging figure in the Catalan defence and the Camp Nou outfit are eyeing a formidable replacement for the Spaniard.
Youngster Alphonso Davies has been given the chance this season to play at left-back position for Bayern this season while Alaba has been moved to support the central defence.
PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan'
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo will play up until he becomes 40 years of age, former international teammate Paul Ferreira claims, cited on Goal.
The Juventus striker is 35 and remains one of the best strikers of the game with recording-breaking numbers in the Serie A.
Ferreira has played with Ronaldo in four different tournaments including the European Championships and the World Cup.
Legit.ng also reported that Ronaldinho's court case took a massive turn after a key witness failed to show up because of the current fears of the deadly Coronavirus, cited on Sport Bible.
The 2005 World Footballer of the Year along with his brother were arrested in a Paraguay airport for using fake passports into the South American nation.
And the Brazilian legend has been remanded in prison ever since he was nabbed at the point of entry on March 5, 2020.
Sports Bants: NFF launches new Super Eagles jersey, is it the best ever? | Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles