FG takes crucial step to deal with coronavirus cases in Nigeria

- The federal government is not resting on its oars in the battle against coronavirus

- In this regard, the NCDC has launched a new site where updates on the virus in the country will be posted

- The NCDC said that the site has been approved by the ministry of health

As one of its major steps to keep Nigerians abreast with information on coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has unveiled a microsite, covid19.ncdc.gov.ng, for this purpose.

On its Twitter page, the NCDC said that the new site has been approved by the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire.

The agency said that without the need for regular press briefing, news related to the virus in Nigeria will be posted on the site.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NCDC had confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria making a total number of 25 cases with 2 discharged.

COVID19: Kogi governor orders closure of schools, bans gathering of over 30 people

The NCDC shared the news on its official Twitter page on Sunday, March 22. The agency said: “On the 22nd of March 2020, three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria.

"Till date, twenty-five (25) cases have been confirmed, two cases have been discharged and there has been no death from COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“All three new cases are in Lagos State. They are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Oyo state government had reported its first confirmed case.

Speaking in the early hours of Sunday, March 22, Governor Seyi Makinde said that the result of the individual whose identity he did not disclose tested positive.

Makinde stated: “The COVID-19 confirmation test for the suspected case at Bodija has come back POSITIVE. The result was released at 17:35 PM of March 21, 2020.”

FG shuts down three Nigerian international airports to curb spread of coronavirus

The governor also revealed that another person who recently arrived from the United States (US) has been placed under isolation.

To tackle the spread of the disease in the state, Makinde said that the government has released funds for the activation of the emergency operation centre at the ministry of health, the establishment of a diagnostic centre for the screening of coronavirus and other related infectious diseases to be stationed at the UCH, Ibadan.

This new development in Oyo brings the number of reported cases in Nigeria to 25.

