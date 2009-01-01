Home | News | General | Man who returned from UK and attended AMVCA finally opens up after getting tested for coronavirus

- A Nigerian man who was reported to have been keeping his illness hidden due to fear of coronavirus has finally opened up

- The man identified as Seun O attended the African Magic Viewer's Choice Award after he returned from the United Kingdom

- A day after the award, he opened up to a friend that he was ill and he had feared that it might be coronavirus. However, he refused to get tested in Nigeria and his friend threatened to expose him

- Seun has now revealed the truth, saying he finally got tested and he advised people who attended the award show to stay indoors

A few days ago a report that a man who recently returned from the United Kingdom might be ill with coronavirus. The report shared by a Twitter user identified as, Ifeoma Chukwuogo, said the man has refused to get tested.

Chukwuogo noted that the man also attended the 2020 African Magic Viewer's Choice Award (AMVCA), which took place on Saturday, March 14, and he interacted with people.

In a recent post on Instagram, a documentary photographer identified as Seun O has revealed that he is the man Chukwuogo was talking about in his post. He noted that he has finally gotten tested for the virus and the report would be out soon.

According to a post shared on his story, the man explained that he was feeling unwell on Sunday, March 15, after the AMVCA and he opened up to a friend about it. He said he has been indoors ever since then and he is no longer feeling unwell.

He, however, advised people who attended the award show to isolate themselves until the result of his test is announced.

Seun shared some screenshots of the conversation he had with the friend, opening up about the virus. He had refused to get tested in Nigeria after his friend warned him to get the test and inform those he came in contact with to isolate themselves.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is no doubt a highly anticipated event and this year was not any different. A number of celebrities turned up in style to attend the gathering and it was a much-talked-about occasion for many days.

However, the good taste the award show left in people’s mouths gradually turned sour as reports made the rounds that a Nigerian celebrity who also attended might be down with coronavirus.

According to reports, the celebrity flew into the country ahead of the award show and he started to feel sick. However, he allegedly attended the AMVCA as well as a club in Victoria Island, Lagos, where he mixed up with a lot of people.

BBNaija 2018 star, Alex Asogwa, took to her Instagram page to comment on the issue. She warned others to stay safe and also said that she actually did not attend the award show but that she only took photos at the hotel and went home.

