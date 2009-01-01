Nigerian PhD scholar appointed lecturer in one of UK's top higher institutions
- Maryleen Ndubuaku is a Nigerian scholar in the diaspora who is changing the narrative of the country for good
- The lady is a PhD scholar in computing and has just been appointed as an associate lecturer in electrical and electronic engineering at the University of Derby
- University of Derby is one of the top universities in the United Kingdom
Nigerian scholars in the diaspora are making the country proud with the knowledge they are impacting in students around the world.
Maryleen Ndubuaku, a PhD scholar in computing, is one of those Nigerians changing the narrative of the country for good.
Ndubuaku has been appointed as an associate lecturer in electrical and electronic engineering at the University of Derby.
Legit.ng gathers that the Nigerian national shared the good news on her official LinkedIn page, saying the appointment is an exciting milestone in her career.
She said: "Pleased to announce my new appointment as Associate Lecturer in Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of Derby. This is an exciting milestone in my career: a platform to further my passion for teaching and mentoring."
In other news, a 39-year-old lady who was homeless and slept on airport floor has now become a successful entrepreneur that has created a scholarship for black undergraduates at Oxford University.
Arlan Hamilton, who slept at San Francisco airport with a backpack and a laptop, is the creator of the first scholarship fund targeted at black undergraduates at Oxford University.
The scholarship covers fees and living cost for one undergraduate a year for three years beginning in 2020.
The scholarship is valued at around $300,000 (N110,100,000) and its beneficiary must be of African and Caribbean heritage and from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
Each student will also be given $3900 grant to pursue careers in their chosen field.
She told USA TODAY: “I plan on doing this for several schools over the next decade and starting with Oxford because I’ve spent a great deal of time with their students and faculty, and Dillard because it’s my mom’s alma mater and shaped her.”
Speaking about the time she was homeless, Arlan said: “It was pretty traumatic to sleep on the floor of the airport and hope that that’s not illegal because I didn’t know at the time.”
