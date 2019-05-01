Home | News | General | COVID-19: Gov. Udom of Akwa Ibom tasks media on reportage

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Udom Emmanuel

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has tasked the media to report with utmost caution, the Coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging the world.

Emmanuel said this in a state broadcast to Akwa Ibom residents to debunk the rumour of confirmed covid-19 case in the state on Saturday.

He warned the media not to cause unnecessary panic among residents through their reportage, stressing that the media owe the public fair, balance and truthful information.

The governor said that the coronavirus pandemic has no political affiliation, adding that the media should report without any political colouration.

“I want to appeal to our people, especially the gentlemen of the press to exercise utmost caution and deep sense of rationality and reflection in the manner you report this global pandemic.

“There is no redeeming value in causing panic in the state; there is nothing to be gained by misinforming the public.

“This disease has no political coloration. It does not and will not spare those to be infected along political lines.

“Therefore, we should put aside our political affiliations and tackle this issue as an existential threat.

“I want to assure the public that the rumours and false information going around on social media are completely false.

“For emphasis, let me state here unequivocally that there is no confirmed case of COVID-19 disease in Akwa Ibom State as I speak to you.

“As a matter of fact, the measures put in place at our airport is comprehensive and has no parallel anywhere in West Africa,” Emmanuel said.

Emmanuel said that government had put proactive measures in place across the state weeks ago, when the the first case was confirmed in Nigeria.

He urged Akwa Ibom residents to remain calm and continue to observe the simple rules of personal and respiratory hygiene to stay healthy. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...