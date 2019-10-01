Home | News | General | NCDC confirms 1 new case of coronavirus in Oyo
NCDC confirms 1 new case of coronavirus in Oyo



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 39 minutes ago
Total number of confirmed cases now 26

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC,has confirmed one new case of coronavirus in Oyo State.
This is as the centre earlier on Sunday,confirmed three new cases in Lagos State.
With the new development, Nigeria now has a total number of 26 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“One new case of COVID19 has been confirmed in Oyo state, Nigeria
“As at 08:05 am on the 22nd of March, there are 26 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Nigeria,” the centre announced in its Twitter handle.
It explained that,”Of the 26 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death.”
