Oyo records first case of Coronavirus, another US returnee under isolation

As the number of people infected with the deadly Coronavirus also known as Covid-19 continue to rise, Oyo state has recorded its first case.

Edujandon.com gathered that the case is that of a United Kingdom returnee, at Bodija area of Ibadan, the state capital.

Edujandon.com recalls the state Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Bashir Bello had ealier disclosed that the suspected case was then under monitoring in Ibadan.

He said that the man, in his 50’s, who arrived Bodija area of Ibadan from the United Kingdom, has been isolated for the past four days.

“The UK returnee living in Ibadan had a temperature spike of 37.9 celsius and his blood sample was subsequently taken to Lagos COVID-19 testing facility of (NCDC),” he said.

Bello said the case was being monitored and the result of the blood test was expected to arrive last Thursday.

The state government had earlier declared that the test was negative.

But, the state had rescinded its decision by saying that the case has come back to be positive.

The state Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde in a statement released Sunday morning, maintained that the result was released at 17:35 PM of March 21, 2020.

The governor added that another person who just returned from the US has been placed under isolation in Oluyole local government area.

Makinde said, “Oyo State COVID-19 task force update (MARCH 21, 2020).

“The COVID-19 confirmation test for the suspected case at Bodija has come back POSITIVE. The result was released at 17:35 PM of March 21, 2020. Oyo State Public Health Officials are collaborating with the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan’s team on the case.

“A follow up on the Ekiti COVID-19 case revealed that the deceased was picked up directly from Lagos Airport to a private apartment in Ona Ara Local Government Area.

“The Health Authorities have contacted the family concerned and the community has been alerted for intensified contact tracing and self-isolation of identified close contacts.

The information given that he stayed in some hotels in Ibadan has been found to be false.

“Another returnee from Texas, USA, has also been identified at Oluyole Local Government Area. She has been kept in self-isolation with close monitoring by the State Epidemiological Team. All recent returnees are again urged to identify themselves to Ministry Officials and self-isolate for 14 days.

“We have released funds for: Activation of Emergency Operation Centre at the Ministry of Health.

“Establishment of Diagnostic Centre for screening of Coronavirus and other related infectious diseases to be stationed at the UCH, Ibadan. Equipping of the newly designated Oyo State Infectious Disease Centre at Olodo that has the capacity for over 100 cases.

“Oyo State Ministry of Health Helplines: 08038210122/ 08023229267/ 08073431342”.

