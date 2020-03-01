Home | News | General | COVID-19: Union Bank of Nigeria shuts down operations over Coronavirus, gives workers directive

Amid the scare of Coronavirus, Union Bank of Nigeria has shut down its daily operations.

The bank directed its staff to work from home in a bid to tackle the Coronavirus scourge.

In a statement obtained by DAILY POST, on Sunday, Union Bank directed its workers to comply with the directive starting from Monday 23rd March, 2020.

The bank also gave safety procedures which its staff members should abide by while they are working at home.

“Starting from Monday, March 23rd, Union Bank is activating remote work for all its employees except critical functions in our operations and service teams.

Recall that Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, had confirmed three new cases of Coronavirus.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of the disease to 25 in Nigeria.

DAILY POST had yesterday reported the confirmation of 10 new cases in Lagos State and Abuja.

