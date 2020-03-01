Ghana confirms first Coronavirus death, shuts border

A 61-year-old coronavirus victim has died in Ghana.
The victim, a Lebanese male trader, died in a health facility in Kumasi, where he had been receiving treatment for the disease.
He exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 and his sample tested positive for the disease after he was screened at the health facility, GhanaWeb reports.
Ghana has 21 confirmed cases of Coronavirus as of Saturday.
The Ghanaian Deputy Health Minister, Alex Abban, confirmed man’s death to journalists in Accra, the country’s capital.
He said: “The information I got from the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service is that that person (the Lebanese man) has died. He died today (Saturday).”
Meanwhile, Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo announced the closure of all the country’s borders to human traffic in a televised address on Saturday.
He said: "All our borders, that is, by land, sea, and air, will be closed to human traffic for the next two weeks beginning midnight on Sunday."
