Coronavirus: Reactions as Lady locks out housemates after they returned from church

- A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to reveal what she did to her housemates who attended church despite ban on religious gathering

- Identified as Chidera, she revealed she locked them outside after they returned from church and forced them to sanitize

- Chidera also revealed she went as far as making them wash the clothes they attended church in

As the spread of the novel COVID-19 also known as coronavirus continues to increase with more confirmed cases in Nigeria, many people are not taking any chances with protecting themselves as advised by the government and healthcare practitioners.

Following the ban on religious gatherings of not more than 20 people, it turns out not many churches adhered to the instructions. A Twitter user identified as Chidera left many people amused when she revealed what she did to her housemates who attended church.

Despite her warnings, her housemates tagged her an unbeliever and went to church. However, she locked them out on their return and forced them to use hand sanitizers and also made them wash their church clothes.

She tweeted: "My housemates went to church and I've been shouting but they're telling me the verses used to pray and that I'm an unbeliever. Well I locked them outside, gave them hand sanitizer and told them to do the 10second breath thing. They've also washed their church clothes. Nonsense."

Meanwhile, celebrities are not left out in the fight against coronavirus. However, a recent photo of Nigerian singer, Yinka Ayefele, has proven to Nigerians that not so many know how well they need to protect themselves. In the photo, Ayefele is seen using a handkerchief as a substitute face mask.

The popular singer is seen performing an an event with the white kerchief tied around his nose and mouth region while he holds a microphone with his bare hands. Also noticeable is the lack of any protective gear on his band members.

Still on celebrities, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, is currently receiving heat from many Nigerians on the internet. This comes after several reports of his recent visit to Ibadan surfaced online, amidst the spread of coronavirus.

Recall Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyo State announced its first confirmed coronavirus case shortly after midnight on Sunday, March 22. Well, it looks like Davido may have missed an opportunity to use his voice to help sensitize people about the virus.

