Toolz addresses marriage crash rumour after her husband wished her happy Mother's Day

Recently, On Air Personality (OAP) Tolu Oniru, popularly known as Toolz, and her husband, Tunde Demuren, became the topic of discussion on social media after a rumour about their marriage spread online.

According to reports, the couple allegedly unfollowed each other on social media and their marriage was said to be rocky barely two months after their fourth wedding anniversary.

Also, Legit.ng had reported that the media personality had shared a cryptic message about flying solo after removing her husband's name from her Instagram biography. The media personality has finally shut down the rumours.

In the spirit of celebrating Mother's Day this Sunday, March 22, Demuren took to Instagram to celebrate his wife and wish her happy Mother's Day.

Toolz replied to her husband by making a joke about the rumour. She thanked him and told him to follow her back.

In a now-deleted comment, a follower identified as @phina_uzama commented about the rumour and the OAP replied, advising the follower not to believe everything read. Toolz noted that she was being sarcastic and no one unfollowed anyone.

Toolzo: "Thank you Daddy Chairman! Please can you follow me back on IG now?"

Toolzo: "@phina_uzama sarcasm dear, no one unfollowed anyone. Dont believe everything you read."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that there seems to be trouble in the homes of some of Nigeria's favourite celebrity couples. It was recently reported on popular Instagram blog @gistlovers.blog1 that actor Gabriel Afolayan's wife, Banke, cheated on him.

According to the report, Banke allegedly cheated on her husband with singer, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W. The singer, who is the husband of actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington, had attended Afolayan and Banke's wedding with his wife in 2018.

It was alleged that the cheating scandal had led to a split between Afolayan and his wife. And amidst the cheating rumours, the couple has unfollowed each other on their Instagram pages. A look through Afolayan's Instagram followers shows that the actor is no longer following his wife. However, the Afolayans and the Wellingtons have not addressed the rumours.

