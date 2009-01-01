Home | News | General | Breaking: Sanwo-Olu instructs public workers to stop going to work

As part of the preventive measures to further curb the spread of COVID-19, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has instructed public workers from grade 1 to grade 12 to stop going to work.

The information which was disclosed in a series of tweets on Sunday, March 22, via the official Twitter handle of the governor's chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, noted that this takes effect from Monday, March 23.

This is coming a few days after the Lagos government ordered that all private and public schools in the state be shut down as a preventive measure.

According to Akosile, workers are to stop going to work for the next two weeks after which the governor will review the decision. He noted that workers aren't just supposed to do nothing while they stay home but continue their work from their respective homes.

From the Twitter handle, the state government made it clear that all health personnel, fire station, and other emergency sectors are not among workers who are directed to stay at home.

Legit.ng previously reported that the police in Lagos have commenced a massive crackdown on social, religious and other gatherings above 50 people in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state and Nigeria at large.

The Lagos police spokesman, Bala Elkana, in a statement, made available to Legit.ng, said the police operatives will be enforcing the ban on social gatherings, clubs, parties, ceremonies and religious gatherings of more than 50 persons in the state.

