Best mystery movies on Netflix right now

Today, Netflix is ranked as one of the best hosts of a virtual library of the best mystery movies and suspense thrillers that have ever been released. Anytime you want to jolt your system, you can access a wide selection of the best movies on Netflix. While numerous films can rattle your core, we recommend the ones that are a must-watch for loves of mystery films.

What is a good mystery movie to watch? While there are numerous options to choose from, the best mystery movies on Netflix are those that send chills down your spine. They mainly revolve around finding the solution to a problem or crime. In the best mystery movies, the investigators, whether amateurs or trained, unravel a puzzling mater using their deductive ability, confidence, and diligence.

Best mystery movies on Netflix in 2020

What are some good mystery movies on Netflix? We have compiled a list of the top mystery thriller movies you should watch in 2020.

15. A Murder in the Park

Release: 2015

2015 Country: United States of America

United States of America Parental guidance rating: PG 13 (Has disturbing crime scene photos, brief language, and drug material)

PG 13 (Has disturbing crime scene photos, brief language, and drug material) Writer: Brandon Kimber

Brandon Kimber Directors: Shawn Rech and Brandon Kimber

Shawn Rech and Brandon Kimber Runtime: 91 minutes

A Murder in the Park makes it to the list of good mystery movies because of its engaging story-line. The plot is set in 1999, where Anthony Porter, a convicted killer, is saved from his scheduled execution.

His saviors are students of a journalism class at Northwestern University. The students, who are led by their professor, David Protess, think that they have found Alstory Simon, the real killer.

Eventually, Porter is released and becomes the poster boy for the anti-death movement. The state of Illinois then abolishes the death penalty.

Dexter Hammett, Joseph Alex, Jason Patrick, Denny Castiglione, and Aswan Harris are some of the phenomenal actors who feature in this movie.

14. Talvar

Release: 2015

2015 Country: India

India Writers: Vishal Bhardwaj and Aditya Nimbalkar

Vishal Bhardwaj and Aditya Nimbalkar Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Runtime: 132 minutes

What's a good suspense movie on Netflix? Talvar is one of the best Indian murder mystery movies ever to be released. The story-line is about the cryptic murder of a 14-year-old girl named Shruti and the domestic help in her house, Khempal.

The plot was inspired by the real-life double killing of 2008 in Noida, where the parents of the late child were named as the primary suspects. In the film, three different perspectives confront an experienced investigator. Who are the perpetrators of this heinous crime?

Some of the credited actors in this thrilling film are Irrfan Khan, Neeraj Kabi, KonkonaSen Sharma, Sohum Shah, Atul Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Prakash Belawadi, and several others.

13. Dark Places

Release: 2015

2015 Country: United States of America, United Kingdom, and France

United States of America, United Kingdom, and France Parental guidance rating: R (Contains some disturbing language, violence, sexual content, and drug use)

R (Contains some disturbing language, violence, sexual content, and drug use) Screenplay writer: Gilles Paquet-Brenner

Gilles Paquet-Brenner Novel writer: Gillian Flynn

Gillian Flynn Director: Gilles Paquet-Brenner

Gilles Paquet-Brenner Runtime: 113 minutes

Dark Places is a must-watch for people who are looking for the best psychological thrillers on Netflix right now. Libby Day is a lifeless lady who survived the extermination of her family in their Kansas-based farmhouse when she was only eight years old.

She has been living on lectures and donations. When the gross event occurred, the police officers believed that a devilish cult was responsible. Her brother had been convicted for the death of their mother and two sisters.

Lyle Wirth, Libby's acquaintance, invites her to the amateur investigative club called The Kill Club. She finds out that the club members are convinced that Ben is innocent.

Since she is in dire need of cash, she agrees to revisit the killing of her family, and she discovers wrenching truths about the night of the massacre. Some of the actors in this film are Charlize Theron, Sterling Jerins, Corey Stoll, Christina Hendricks, and Nicholas Hoult.

12. 1922

Release: 2017

2017 Country: United States of America

United States of America Novel writer: Stephen King

Stephen King Screenplay writer: Zak Hilditch

Zak Hilditch Director: Zak Hilditch

Zak Hilditch Runtime: 102 minutes

Interestingly, 1922 contains a Bonny and Clyde sub-plot and is based on a Stephen King novel with the same title. It is one of the best mysteries on Netflix currently, and the plot revolves around the cruel murder of a woman who inherited land.

Her husband, Wilfred James, a farmer, convinces their teenage son to help him in killing their wife and mother, respectively. Soon after her death, supernatural and bizarre events plague the farm as well as James.

What could be the cause of this menace? Thomas Jane, Molly Parker, and Dylan Schmid are three of the leading characters in this intriguing movie.

11. Rustom

Release: 2016

2016 Country: India

India Writer: Vipul K. Rawal

Vipul K. Rawal Director: Dharmendra Suresh Desai

Dharmendra Suresh Desai Runtime: 148 minutes

In Rustom, Rustom Pavri, a naval officer, comes home to find his wife, Cynthia, is missing from their house. He also finds love letters in the cupboard, which reveal to him that his wife is having an affair.

Her lover is his friend, VikramMakhija, a proud and arrogant business mogul. Out of anger, Rustom Pavri uses a rifle from Naval Ship's Armory to shoot his wife's lover.

After killing Makhija, he surrenders himself to Vincent Lobo, a senior inspector. Hidden intentions are revealed as the case unravels.

The stars in this film, which is one of the best thriller movies on Netflix, include Akshay Kumar, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta, and narrator Manoj Bajpayee.

10. Secret in Their Eyes

Release: 2015

2015 Country: United States of America, United Kingdom, Spain, and South Korea

United States of America, United Kingdom, Spain, and South Korea Parental guidance rating: PG-13

PG-13 Screenplay writer: Billy Ray

Billy Ray Director: Billy Ray

Ray Kasten and Jess Cobb are professional investigators in a DA-led private police team. They receive an anonymous tip that a girl has been raped and murdered.

They rush to the scene only for Ray to discover that the murdered girl is Jess' daughter. The team breaks up.

Thirteen years later, Ray moves back to Los Angeles and claims that he has a lead to the killer. He convinces the DA to reopen the case. The team uses clues to unearth the chilling truth.

Jess, who is not content with the law, decides to pursue her daughter's killer. She goes to great lengths to track them down.

Secret in Their Eyes, which is one of the best murder mystery movies ever, features Julia Roberts as Jess, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Ray and Nicole Kidman as Claire Sloane.

9. In The Shadow of the Moon

Release: 2019

2019 Country: United States of America and Canada

United States of America and Canada Rating: Mature audiences only (TV-MA)

Mature audiences only (TV-MA) Writers: Gregory Weidman and Geoffrey Tock

Gregory Weidman and Geoffrey Tock Director: Jim Mickle

Jim Mickle Runtime: 115 minutes

In The Shadow of the Moon is among the mystery movies on Netflix with a rattling plot. It is set in 1998 when Thomas Lockhart, a police officer who is hungry to be promoted to a detective, starts tracking a serial killer.

The serial killer has a cycle of resurfacing every nine years, and his actions soon start defying all scientific explanations. Lockhart risks losing his family, career, and even sanity in the quest for unraveling the truth.

The cast of this film includes Boyd Holbrook, Cleopatra Coleman, Bokeem Woodbine, Michael C. Hall, and many others.

8. Drishyam

Release: 2015

2015 Country: India

India Writers: Jeethu Joseph (original story) andUpendraSidhaye (adapted by)

Jeethu Joseph (original story) andUpendraSidhaye (adapted by) Director: Nishikant Kamat

Nishikant Kamat Runtime: 163 minutes

The plot of Drishyam revolves around a man who does his best to shield his family from the dark side of the law after the family commits a crime unexpectedly. Vijay Salgaonkar, a resident of Goa village, runs a cable television network.

He is a happy family with his spouse, Nandini, and two adorable daughters. Salgaonkar, a school dropout, has worked hard to attain success, and he loves his family dearly.

While Salgaonkar believes in a simple life, Nadini wishes for her husband to stop being simple and for him to provide the world for her and her daughters.

As fate has it, IG Meera Deshmukh's son goes missing, and the Salgaonkar is implicated. IG Meera Deshmukh is a no-nonsense cop.

Salgaonkar does his best to protect his family from influential people. Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Tabu are the leading members of the cast in this Indian film.

7. Agatha and the Truth of Murder

Release: 2018

2018 Country: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Writer: Tom Dalton

Tom Dalton Director: Terry Loane

Terry Loane Runtime: 92 minutes

Agatha Christie disappears for 11 days in 1926, and during this period, her life is in shambles. She faces writer's block, and her husband has demanded a divorce. Her life makes a U-turn when Mabel visits her.

Mabel explains that her soul-mate died a few years back, but she believes that he was murdered. She and Agatha decide to team up to gather their suspects and eventually capture his killer.

Some of the cast members in this movie are Dean Andrews, Ruth Bradley, Bebe Cave, Amelia Dell, and Richard Doubleday.

6. Small Town Crime

Release: 2017

2017 Country: United States of America

United States of America Parental guidance rating: R (Contains strong language, violence, and sexual references)

R (Contains strong language, violence, and sexual references) Writers: Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms

Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms Directors: Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms

Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms Runtime: 91 minutes

Small Town Crime is about an alcoholic ex-cop named Mike Kendall, who finds a woman left for the dead by the roadside. He is seeking redemption, so he offers to find the killer pro bono as a private investigator.

He is determined to unravel who the killer is, but in the process, he puts his beloved family in danger. Along the journey, he gets involved with a few dark characters.

John Hawkes acts as the ex-cop while Anthony Anderson portrays the character of Teddy Banks. Olivia Spencer also features in the movie as Kelly Banks. Other cast members are Robert Forster, Clifton Collins Jr., Jeremy Ratchford, and many others.

5. Thorne: Scaredycat

Release: 2010

2010 Country: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Screenplay writer: Dudi Appleton

Dudi Appleton Novel writer: Mark Billingham

Mark Billingham Director: Benjamin Ross

Benjamin Ross Runtime: 120 minutes

The crime scene in this movie is a place near St. Pancras station. Two women are killing within hours of each other, but they die in different ways.

A connection is made with two other murders that had been recorded a few months earlier but on the same day. DI Throne discovers that there may be two killers who have a horrid partnership, and they are striking hard.

Joe Absolom, Freddie Annobil-Dodoo, Jaleh Alp, Lorraine Ashbourne, StephBramwelland Claire Benedict are some of the cast members.

4. Fracture

Release: 2007

2007 Country: United States of America and Germany

United States of America and Germany Parental guidance rating: R (Contains strong language and some violent material)

R (Contains strong language and some violent material) Screenplay writers: Daniel Pyne and Glenn Gers

Daniel Pyne and Glenn Gers Director: Gregory Hoblit

Gregory Hoblit Runtime: 113 minutes

Ted Crawford, a bright, meticulous, and affluent Los Angeles-based structural engineer, shoots his wife for having an affair. He also entraps her lover, Lieutenant Robert "Rob" Nunally, then signs a confession.

During the arraignment, he insists on getting his self-representation rights and requests the court to move to the trial stage, Willy Beachum, the prosecutor who is eyeing a job at a fancy civil-law firm, is informed that the case is an open and shut one.

Ted Crawford quickly notes Willy Beachum's weaknesses and takes advantage. He uses his wit and quick thinking skills to maneuver and manipulate things in his favor.

Anthony Hopkins portrays the character of Ted Crawford while Ryan Gosling plays Willy Beachum. Other cast members include David Strathairn, Rosamund Pike, EmbethDavidtz, Billy Burke, and Cliff Curtis.

3. The Interview

Release: 1998

1998 Country: Australia

Australia Writers: Craig Monahan and Gordon Davie

Craig Monahan and Gordon Davie Director: Craig Monahan

Craig Monahan Runtime: 104 minutes

A man who appears as a modest person is suddenly taken from his apartment, and he undergoes thorough interrogation by the police. Initially, he is suspected of having stolen a vehicle.

The plot intensifies when he is linked to serial killing. A battle arises between the suspect and detective who is under pressure from higher authorities.

During the investigation, Internal Affairs is observing and evaluating how investigators work. Hugo Weaving, Tony Martin, Paul Sonkkila, Aaron Jeffery, and Michael Caton are some of the actors in this intriguing film.

2. The Hateful Eight

Release: 2015

2015 Country: United States of America

United States of America Parental guidance rating: R (Contains some graphic nudity, strong language, bloody violence, and one scene of violent sexual content)

R (Contains some graphic nudity, strong language, bloody violence, and one scene of violent sexual content) Writer: Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Director: Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Runtime: 168 minutes (187 minutes (roadshow) or 213 minutes (extended)

Shortly after the Civil War, a stagecoach plunges through the Wyoming landscape in winter. John Ruth, a bounty hunter, and his fugitive, Daisy Domergue, hurriedly go to the Red Rock town, where Ruth intends to bring Daisy to justice.

Along the journey, the two bump into Major Marquis Warren, who is a bounty hunter too, as well as Chris Mannix, the alleged new sheriff for Red Rock. They are all caught up in a blizzard, so they take shelter at Minnie's Haberdashery.

In the haberdashery, they meet unfamiliar faces, including Bob, who claims to be the caretaker of the place. Minnie is nowhere to be seen. Other people in the location are the hangman, Oswaldo Mobray, cowpuncher Joe Gage and a confederate general named Sanford Smithers.

As the storm hits hard, all of them realize that they may not reach Red Rock. Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Walton Goggins, and DemiánBichir are among the leading characters in the storyline.

1. The Invisible Guest [Contratiempo]

Release: 2016

2016 Country: Spain

Spain Writer: Oriol Paulo

Oriol Paulo Director: Oriol Paulo

Oriol Paulo Runtime: 106 minutes

What is the best movie on Netflix now? The Invisible Guest [Contratiempo] is arguably the best mystery movie you can find on Netflix. It revolves around an affluent entrepreneur who is accused of murder, and the witness preparation officer has a limited time to present a strong defense.

Adrián Doria, played by Mario Casas, is the affluent entrepreneur, while Virginia Goodman, played by Ana Wagener, is the witness preparation officer. Doria is captured in a mountain hotel with the lifeless body of his lover, Laura Vidal (played by Bárbara Lennie.)

He says that he, Laura, and a man by the name Daniel Garrido were involved in an accident. He further asserts that Laura manipulated him to avoid jail through Daniel's death. Félix (played by Francesc Orella) is not convinced, so he embarks on a mission to discover the truth.

Finding the best mystery movies on Netflix can be a daunting task because there are numerous movies in this genre. To save you the headache of creating your new to-watch mystery movie list on Netflix, we have compiled the list above just for you. You will, without a doubt, enjoy the captivating and suspense-filled story-lines in each of them.

