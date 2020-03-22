Meet female doctor who suspected index coronavirus case in Nigeria
- The young female doctor who suspected the first deadly coronavirus case in Nigeria has been revealed
- The Ogun state government identified the doctor as Dr. Amarachukwu Karen Allison who works at Lafarge Cement Company
- The state's ministry of health on Saturday, March 21, took steps to appreciate the doctor for her brilliant efforts
The Ogun state government has disclosed the identity of the doctor who suspected the first case of the viral coronavirus in Nigeria.
The state in a series of appreciative tweets from its ministry of health's Twitter account on Covid-19, on Saturday, March 21, thanked the young female doctor, identified as Dr. Amarachukwu Karen Allison.
It would be recalled that on Friday, February 28, Nigeria recorded its first coronavirus case in Lagos state.
Dr. Amarachukwu Karen Allison Photo credit: @ihuomagolden Twitter
Source: Twitter
According to the Ogun state ministry of health, the brilliance of Allison who is a doctor with Lafarge Cement Company led to the early diagnosis and timely containment of the first infection in Nigeria.
The state government also appreciated Lafarge for its cooperation in managing the spread of the virus in the state.
Alison in response to the government's tweet thanked God “for intuition and knowledge” and her teammates' safety who worked alongside her at that time.
She went on to say a prayer for health workers who have paid the supreme sacrifice around the world and families who have lost a loved one to the virus.
Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos state commissioner for health, on Thursday, March 19, confirmed that the Italian national who brought the deadly coronavirus to Nigeria has now tested negative to the virus.
Abayomi disclosed this at a news conference while giving an update on the outbreak. The commissioner explained that the Italian national who was the first confirmed case in the country had tested negative to the disease.
In a related development, the NCDC has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria making a total number of 25 cases with 2 discharged. The NCDC shared the news on its official Twitter page on Sunday, March 22.
The agency said: “On the 22nd of March 2020, three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, twenty-five (25) cases have been confirmed, two cases have been discharged and there has been no death from COVID-19 in Nigeria."
Similarly, despite the recent directive given by the Lagos and Ogun state government to halt all gatherings or meetings of more than fifty people in other to curb the spread of coronavirus, some Sunday service gatherings this Sunday, March 22, shows that two churches have failed to follow the directive.
