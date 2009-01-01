Home | News | General | COVID19: Africa on lockdown as cases rise above 1,000

A report by Daily Mail indicates that lockdowns have begun across Africa as coronavirus cases rise above 1,000 in the continent.

41 of the continent's 54 countries are now affected by the global pandemic and as at Friday, March 20, 20 deaths have been confirmed in the continent of 1.2 billion people.

The Nigerian government has close its airports to all incoming international flights for one month.

In Rwanda, there are 17 confirmed cases so far and all unnecessary movements outside the home are banned for two weeks.

Tunisia has already imposed a lockdown, while Uganda is closing its borders to all but cargo.

Eritrea and Angola now have cases. Congo reported its first death, while Burkina Faso has reported two new ones.

Africa's busiest airport in Johannesburg blocked foreigners from disembarking recently, while two major airlines in the continent - Ethiopian Airlines and South African Airways - announced sweeping cancellations of international flights.

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa announced a national disaster even before his country confirmed its first virus case on Friday, March 20.

On Saturday, March 21, his country announced the first case in the capital, Harare.

Africa now has more than 1,100 cases, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Burkina Faso now has the most virus deaths of any country in sub-Saharan Africa. The West African nation has one of the highest caseloads on the continent with 64.

Several government ministers in Burkina Faso have tested positive, including the minister of foreign affairs.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had earlier advised African countries to"wake up" to the coronavirus threat and prepare for the worst.

“The continent should learn from how the spread of the virus has sped up elsewhere,’’ Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's African head said.

Health experts had earlier expressed concerns that public health systems in Africa could become quickly overwhelmed if the virus takes hold, especially in overcrowded urban areas.

Meanwhile, amid the coronavirus scare in Africa, fake news proponents have taken their trade to an unprecedented level.

To curb this, an initiative - FactCheck focused on preventing the spread of fake or misleading news, gossips and stories across Africa was recently launched in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

FactCheck is a registered non-profit development organization focused on reality-checking and unique insightful reporting.

