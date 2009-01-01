Home | News | General | Furious Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to dump AC Milan because of 1 thing they did

- Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly angry at the decision to sack Zvonimir Boban

- The Swede is reportedly planning to leave AC Milan at the end of the season

- The 38-year-old is ready to leave the club to become a manager

The legend is reportedly planning to leave the Italian giants when the season ends and then make a move to ignite his managerial career, Mirror reports.

Ibrahimovic was said to be furious with the club management following the sacking of the club’s Chief Football Officer Zvonimir Boban.

Boban was instrumental in the 38-year-old’s return to the Italian club. The Swede returned to AC Milan for his second spell in January.

He left the club in 2012 after doing so well and he was not happy when Boban was fired by the club management.

According to Italian outlet SportMediaset, Ibrahimovic will prefer to leave the club when his contract ends this summer to focus on his managerial career.

Panic at Old Trafford as Coronavirus could hinder Ighalo's current contract extension with Man United

"I've been looking for one final rush of adrenaline to give it my all. "I received even more calls after the game against Atalanta [which Milan lost 5-0].

"I didn't come here to be a Rossoneri mascot. I've never lost my passion.

"The last time I left, it was without my approval but the situation was what it was.

"What's important is that I'm here and I want to improve things as much as possible.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, AC Milan legend Ronaldinho seems to have won the hearts of inmates in the Paraguayan prison owing to his football skills.

The Brazilian star turns 40 on March 21, and he will most likely celebrate his fourth decade on earth behind bars.

Ronaldinho has been behind bars in the south American country for using fake papers to gain entrance alongside his brother.

Ighalo makes stunning revelation of what poverty did to him during his childhood days (it has to do with Man Utd)

Further reports claim the former Barcelona star could be sent to jail for six months if he is found guilty of a money laundering case against him.

Meanwhile, with his release date not in sight, the World Cup winner appears to be settling in well in prison as he is said to be loved by the inmates as reported by Sport Bible.

The 39-year-old participated in the football event recently organised for the prisoners this month and his team emerged victorious in the end.

Nigeria still needs Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...