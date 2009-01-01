Home | News | General | Just in: Aso Rock church shuts down as chaplain live-streams online preaching to members over coronavirus

- Following the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the Aso Villa chapel was shut down on Sunday, March 22

- The chapel held it's Sunday service online in compliance with social distancing rules of the government

- The service was live-streamed to members as not less than ten people were physically in attendance

The Aso Villa chapel where Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other Christians within the Presidential Villa worship was shut down on Sunday, March 22 over the spread of coronavirus across Nigeira.

The chapel held it's Sunday service online in compliance with social distancing rules of the government as Nigeria continues to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Legit.ng learnt that the service which was live-streamed to members across the world was physically attended by the chaplain and the technical staff.

Laolu Akande, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, office of the vice president, disclosed the development via Twitter and explained that less than ten persons were physically available

He added: “We were blessed with the live streaming, kudos to the Villa Chaplain and the less than 10 people (number of staff on the ground) that made it happen."

The development comes days after the federal government of Nigeria banned public gatherings especially social and religious ones that bring more than 50 people together.

With the total number of COVID-19 cases now put at 26, some Nigerians applauded the Aso Villa chapel and urged other churches and religious groups to emulate the Chapel.

Kate Nnaji described the action as leading by example. “This is leadership by example. Social distancing is the way forward. Let's prevent the spread of this virus, it will help to overcome faster."

Another user, Eniola Opeyemi shared similar sentiment. “Leadership by example. This is what I expect all other religious leaders to do across the nation, to teach their members to be law abiding," she said.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Adejare Adeboye, opened up on a revelation given to him by God concerning the spread of coronavirus.

Adeboye on Sunday, March 22, said that God had told him earlier in 2020 that the outbreak of the virus will bring about a compulsory holiday all over the world.

The renowned cleric revealed: “God said there will be a compulsory holiday. The closest we had like that was during 9-11.”

