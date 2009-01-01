Home | News | General | Former Real Madrid boss reveals how to defeat Los Blancos since Ronaldo left the Bernabeu

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hard to replace since he left Real Madrid, according to former Los Blancos boss Fabio Capello, cited on Goal.

The Italian boss who had two different spells at the Santiago Bernabeu claims that Real's opponents need to score two goals to be sure of winning a match back in the days Ronaldo was still at the club.

The Portuguese talisman left Spain and took up a new challenge in Italy with Juventus and the 35-year-old has adapted to the different style of play in Serie A.

But Capello stated that Real are guaranteed to score a goal when Ronaldo plays but Zinedine Zidane's side have fallen short of those qualities since he left the club.

The former Real boss told AS: “As a television commentator I would always say that if you want to beat Madrid, you have to score at least two goals, because you knew that Cristiano would be sure to get one. The same applies to Barca with [Lionel] Messi.

“It is necessary to make changes, but with care. You have to sign players who make a difference, because when you wear the Madrid or Barca shirt it can weigh heavily on your shoulders. If you don't have lots of quality, you can't do it, you get lost.

“The same thing happened during my time at Milan, when it was time to play at the San Siro. There were players who thought they were good and they found themselves lost.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has been active in recent days during the period of isolation around the world, cited on Twitter.

The Juventus striker left Italy to his native home in Portugal because of the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

The 35-year-old also took time to mark Father's Day with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his four children.

Ronaldo then posted a funny but sensible message on social media, advising fans to remain safe rather than being ambitious for money.

