Why I left private school for public institution - Nigeria's best science student (photo)

The best science student in Nigeria, Abdullahi Akintade Akanbi, has revealed some of the tough experiences he went through before he bagged the award.

According Nigerian Tribune, Akanbi said that due to lack of funds, he was forced to leave Molek Secondary School for Osogbo Grammar School, a public secondary academic institution.

He stated: "I left Molek Secondary School, Osogbo because of financial difficulties. That was why I left private school for public school."

Akanbi stated that he dreams of becoming a medical doctor so as to be of help to the less-privileged in Nigeria (Photo credit: Nigerian Tribune)

The young genius was given the award by the federal ministry of science and technology after he came first in a nationwide science competition.

Akanbi noted that his ambition is to become a medical doctor so as to "offer services to the needy, the rich and poor people in the society."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, March 16, granted full scholarship up to the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree level to three secondary students who emerged winners at the year 2020 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential award competition.

Legit.ng gathered that the scholarship is in any science-related discipline of their choice at any university in the country.

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement issued on his Facebook page on Monday, March 16.

Declaring open the 2020 science, technology and innovation expo with the theme "Enhancing the growth of a diversified economy through science and technology,'' the president commended the creativity and competitive spirit of the three young scientists who emerged tops in the competition tagged 774 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award (774 YONSPA).

Adesina said that the students were Akanbi of Osun state from Osogbo Government High School, Osogbo, Osun state, who came first; while the second positions went to Uwakwe Nelson Kamsiyochukwu of Anambra state from British Spring College, Awka and Aimofumhe Eshiobomhe Sigmus of FCT from the School of the Gifted, Gwagwalada, Abuja, respectively.

