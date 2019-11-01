Home | News | General | BREAKING: Sanwoolu asks Lagos civil servants to stay at home over coronavirus
BREAKING: Sanwoolu asks Lagos civil servants to stay at home over coronavirus



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
…Urges the private sector to follow suit

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of efforts to further stem the spread of raging Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered civil servants from grade 01 to 12 to stay at home from Monday, Match 23, for 14 days in the first instance.

Sanwo-Olu also urged operators in the private sector to emulate the gesture of the state government by directing their non-essential staff to stay at home in order to effectively combat and reduce the pandemic in the state.

The governor made the remarks at a media briefing on Sunday at Lagos House, Marina,Lagos Island.

Vanguard

