BREAKING: Sanwoolu asks Lagos civil servants to stay at home over coronavirus
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
…Urges the private sector to follow suit
By Olasunkanmi Akoni
As part of efforts to further stem the spread of raging Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered civil servants from grade 01 to 12 to stay at home from Monday, Match 23, for 14 days in the first instance.
Sanwo-Olu also urged operators in the private sector to emulate the gesture of the state government by directing their non-essential staff to stay at home in order to effectively combat and reduce the pandemic in the state.
The governor made the remarks at a media briefing on Sunday at Lagos House, Marina,Lagos Island.
Vanguard
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles