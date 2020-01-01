Home | News | General | BREAKING: Lagos govt orders workers to stay at home over COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday ordered the state civil servants to stay at home for 14 days as part of the precautionary measures put in place by the state government to halt the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

The governor, who stated this at a press briefing on the Coronavirus pandemic in the state, however, said the directive applied to workers on level one to 12.

The media briefing took place at the Lagos House in Marina.

He also said workers on essential services are exempted from the stay at home order.

Lagos has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country with 19 people infected by the disease that had killed about 12, 000 people in more than 60 countries across the globe.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...