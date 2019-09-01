Home | News | General | PMS: Reflect new pump price in fares, RTEAN president directs members

The National leadership of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) on Sunday directed its members nationwide to reflect the new pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in fares.

The Executive National President of RTEAN, Alhaji Mohammed Musa, gave the directive in a statement issued in Lagos.

Musa, however, urged marketers of petrol across the country to effect new pump price in the interest of the general masses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had approved the reduction of the pump price of PMS, popularly referred to as petrol, from N145 per litre to N125 per litre with immediate effect.

The order from the government to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the reduction came against the backdrop of the crash in crude oil prices globally.

“The executive national president uses this opportunity to thank the Federal Government for the reduction in the pump price of petrol.

“We enjoin members of the association to allow the reduction to reflect in the transport fares/charges across the country,” the RTEAN boss said.

On COVID-19, Musa reiterated his call for collaboration of the Federal Health Ministry and the union to contain the spread in the country at various motor parks through provision of detective kits.

He urged members of the association to create awareness of the possibility of contracting the coronavirus.

Musa called on members to take preventive actions always either in the motor parks or in their various homes to curb spreading of the virus.

He directed members at the motor parks to provide hand sanitisers for their passengers and advised passengers to cooperate in the fight against spread of the virus.

NAN reports that the outbreak of coronavirus in the country has led to closure of some institutions to prevent the spread.

