Bruno Fernandes beats Ighalo to United award



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
Fernandes, Ighalo
Manchester United’s Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (C) celebrates scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Watford at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on February 23, 2020. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) 

Odion Ighalo has lost Manchester United March’s Player of the Month award to his fellow January arrival Bruno Fernandes.

This month, Ighalo scored three goals and provided one assist for the Old Trafford outfit, including his brace in their victory against Derby County in an FA Cup tie before the league was suspended owing to coronavirus fears.

The performances from the 30-year-old striker saw him nominated for the best United player for the month under review.

Fernandes, who has also been in top form since his arrival at Old Trafford, however, beat the Nigerian as well as Fred and Harry Maguire to clinch the individual accolade.

Ighalo has made eight appearances across all competitions since his return to the Premier League with the Red Devils, having previously featured for Watford.

The forward, whose current loan contract with the Red Devils ends in June, could earn a permanent move if he continues his fine form in front of goal.

Vanguard 

About Article Author

