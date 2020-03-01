Former Real Madrid President, Lorenzo Sanz Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
- 4 hours 3 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Sanz, 76, was president at the Bernabeu from 1995-2000, a period in which Real won the Champions League twice.
“My father has just died,” wrote Sanz’s son Lorenzo Sanz Duran on Twitter.
“He did not deserve this end in this manner. One of the best, most courageous and hard working people I have seen in my life. His family and Real Madrid were his passion.”
Sanz signed players such as Roberto Carlos, Clarence Seedorf and Davor Suker during his time in charge of the 33-time Spanish champions.
He lost the 2000 presidential election to Florentino Perez, which sparked Real’s big-spending ‘Galatico’ era.
Sanz’s son Fernando, 46, played for Real Madrid from 1996-1999 before spending the final seven years of his career at Malaga.DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles