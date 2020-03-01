Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Lagos State Goverment Disrupts Party, Seal Event Centers
Coronavirus: Lagos State Goverment Disrupts Party, Seal Event Centers



Men of the Lagos Environmental Protection Agency LASEPA, yesterday sealed off the venue of a party in the state.

According to IgbereTV reports, LASEPA got intel that over 500 persons were expected at the party and acted swiftly.

In a bid to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a recent media chat, announced the ban on public gathering of more than 50 persons in the state, However, in a publication released by the state Ministry of Information and Strategy, the state government said the approved number for social gatherings has been reduced to 20 persons.

As guests at the party would be more than the approved figure by the government, LASEPA officials moved into the venue and sealed it off.

LASEPA officials also sealed off Regency and Imperial hall for failing to comply to the initial ban on social gathering above 50 persons in the state.

