Home | News | General | Bishop Oyedepo Criticized For Holding Service At Canaanland Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide also known as Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has come under fire on social media for holding service at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun State despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Oyedepo held a mega service at the church’s headquarters known as Canaanland on Sunday in defiance of the state government’s order for gatherings, social and religious, to be restricted to 50 persons.

The church had on Friday released a memo instructing each of its provinces to create more cells in members’ houses as part of efforts to reduce large gatherings.

A source, however, told Qed.ng on Sunday that a press release by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) changed the church’s direction.

“After that memo by the church, CAN made a release later in the evening that, for those who may not be aware and still come nationwide, the forum or service should be used to sensitize them about corona, need to stay at home and how to worship henceforth in the meantime, praying for the nation and world and all that. Just for public awareness,” the source said.

“So we can describe it as a ‘public awareness service’. Very few people, as expected, were not aware and came. They were properly educated.

“Even up till 10 pm yesterday, we were still not sure it should hold. Leadership was reluctant and put a call across to CAN. But they said it is the responsibility of churches to properly sensitize ignorant members.”

Nigerians on Twitter have begun attacking Oyedepo for the action.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...