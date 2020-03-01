Rangers players in auto-crash, Ifeanyi George reportedly dead
Rangers Football Club of Enugu player, Ifeanyi George, has reportedly passed on.
He and two other Rangers players were involved in an accident Sunday morning.
They were on their way to Lagos from Enugu.
The club’s Media Officer, Norbert Okolie, said that the management were on their way to the scene.
He added that an official statement would be issued later.
Rangers, on Friday, approved a 10-day break for the players following the suspension of football activities by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).
“The management in its wisdom wants its players to be with their various families in this challenging health period”, Club GM, Davidson Owumi said in a statement.
"It is our belief that the players would maintain a high level of discipline and return after the break stronger to challenge for a top finish in the season."
