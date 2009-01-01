Coronavirus kills over 100 people in USA in one day + Over 30,000 infected
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
The deadly coronavirus epidemic has claimed more than 100 lives in the past 24 hours in the United States, bringing the total to 389 deaths as of Sunday, according to an authoritative tally from Johns Hopkins University.
United States now have a world record of new infections with 8,149 new cases recorded on Sunday, spiking the national total to 32,356.
The states of New York (114 deaths), Washington (94 deaths) and California (28 deaths) have been the hardest hit by far. The virus has infected at least 30,000 people nationwide.
Recovery rate in the world’s biggest economy has been very low: only 178 so far.
Italy remains a bad case with 5,560 new cases. The country now has 59,138 cases.
Total deaths in Italy have also shot up to 5,476, after 651 new deaths were recorded on Sunday.
Coronavirus cases worldwide are now 335,377 with 14,611 deaths.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles