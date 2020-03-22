Buhari finally addresses Nigerians on coronavirus (VIDEO)

COVID-19: Should stop unnecessary visits to the police station this period - Police IG warns Nigerians
President Muhammad Buhari has finally spoken on coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.
The President had earlier been criticised for not addressing Nigerians on the disease.
But shortly after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the 30th case of the disease in Nigeria, the president’s short address to Nigerians surfaced on Twitter.
In a 23 seconds video posted on the social media platform by Bashir Ahmad, his Personal Assistant on New Media, President Buhari said he's working with the Ministry of Health to protect Nigerians.
“We are working with [Federal] Ministry of Health (@FMoHNigeria) on protecting our citizens from #COVIDー19, as a government, this is now a key priority for us”. – President @MBuhari on #coronavirus pandemic. #COVID19Nigeria pic.twitter.com/5keAD7Wgv4— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 22, 2020
He said, “We are working with [Federal] Ministry of Health (@FMoHNigeria) on protecting our citizens from #COVIDー19, as a government, this is now a key priority for us”. — President @MBuhari on #coronavirus pandemic. #COVID19Nigeria.”
