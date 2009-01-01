German Chancellor, Merkel in self-isolation after her doctor tests positive for coronavirus





Angela Merkel, German chancellor, has quarantined herself at home after having contact with her doctor who tested positive for coronavirus.





Steffen Seibert, Merkel’s spokesman, said the German chancellor was informed of the test result on Sunday shortly after a press conference.





Seibert said the doctor had administered a precautionary vaccine against pneumococcal infection on Merkel on Friday.





He said the chancellor would undergo regular tests in the coming days, and that she would continue to work from home in the meantime.





Earlier, Merkel expressed her appreciation to Germans who have kept to the rule on social distancing.





She emphasised the need to remain at least 1.5 meters apart from people as a measure to reduce the likelihood of infection.





Germany recorded 2,442 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.





So far, 93 people have died of the disease in the country, and it has a total of 24,806 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.





There are 338,259 cases of coronavirus globally. 14,457 people have died while 96,958 have recovered.

