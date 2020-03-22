Home | News | General | BREAKING NEWS: Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria shoots up to 30!
German Chancellor, Merkel in self-isolation after her doctor tests positive for coronavirus
U.S. breaks world coronavirus record with highest new cases

BREAKING NEWS: Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria shoots up to 30!



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 4 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Nigeria Center for Disease Control has announced additional three new cases of coronavirus in Lagos to join the existing confirmed cases in the country.

This now brings the total of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 30

Below is a Tweet from the NCDC Twitter page

Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Lagos, Nigeria

2 cases are returning travellers and 1 is a contact of a confirmed case.

As at 05:28 pm on the 22nd of March, there are 30 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with no deaths. pic.twitter.com/UQVYdkE9Xk

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 22, 2020
Below is a state-by-state distribution of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nigeria
AS IT STANDS (22-3-2020) - #COVID19 in Nigeria

Currently;
Lagos- 22
Abuja - 4
Ogun- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 1

Total: 30 confirmed cases #COVID19Nigeria pic.twitter.com/eKRDnxchR4

— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) March 22, 2020

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 158