BREAKING NEWS: Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria shoots up to 30!

This now brings the total of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 30

Below is a Tweet from the NCDC Twitter page

Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Lagos, Nigeria 2 cases are returning travellers and 1 is a contact of a confirmed case. As at 05:28 pm on the 22nd of March, there are 30 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with no deaths. pic.twitter.com/UQVYdkE9Xk









Below is a state-by-state distribution of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nigeria

AS IT STANDS (22-3-2020) - #COVID19 in Nigeria Currently;

Lagos- 22

Abuja - 4

Ogun- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1 Total: 30 confirmed cases #COVID19Nigeria pic.twitter.com/eKRDnxchR4

