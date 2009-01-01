Home | News | General | Former Kogi governor Wada visits Yahaya Bello over mother's death

- Governor Yahaya Bello is still receiving prominent Nigerians since the demise of his mother

- A former Kogi state governor, Captain Idris Wada, set politics aside and visited the governor

- The governor expressed his profound appreciation to the former governor for finding time to pay him a condolence visit

Former governor of Kogi state, Captain Idris Wada on Sunday, March 22 paid a condolence visit on Governor Yahaya Bello over the death of his mother, Hajia Hauwau Oziohu Bello who passed on recently at the age of 101.

Wada said his visit was to condole the governor over the death of his mother and to equally pray for the repose of her soul.

Former governor Captain Idris Wada with Governor Yahaya Bello during the visit

“I am here this morning with a very heavy heart to pay condolence to you over the death of your beloved mother, Hajia Hauwau Oziohu Bello,” he said.

Captain Wada offered prayers for the peaceful repose of the soul of the late Matriarch and urged the governor to remain strong even in the moment of grief.

In his response, the governor expressed his profound appreciation to the former governor for finding time to pay a condolence visit to him over the death of his mother.

He said when his mother was kidnapped in 2012, the former governor and his government played their own roles for the release of his mother, noting that he will continue to fight insecurity in the state.

While referring to the former governor as his father, Governor Bello thanked Captain Idris Wada for the show of love, brotherliness and unity he has demonstrated all the time.

Recall that the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Wednesday, March 18 paid a condolence visit to Governor Bello of Kogi over the demise of his mother.

The national chairman said his visit was on behalf of himself, family, the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC.

Oshiomhole noted that mothers could not be old enough to die, saying that their counsels were simply irreplaceable.

Similarly, Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan on Monday, March 16 paid a condolence visit to Governor Bello at his country home in Okene to commiserate with him and his family.

Lawan while condoling the governor said the family’s matriarch lived a very fruitful life which was reflected in the quality of children she produced.

