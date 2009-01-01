Moment little girl dances with bus driver, adorable video goes viral
- A little girl was the star of the show in an adorable video that has been trending on social media
- The footage shows the girl dancing to the beat of a song by Taylor Swift
- The girl was encouraged by a friendly bus driver, and social media users have been falling in love with the video
Dance videos often get the attention of social media users and tend to go viral when offering something different.
Amid some gloomy reports making the rounds recently, this heartwarming video has started trending on Facebook after being shared a week ago.
In it, a little girl can be seen dancing to the beat of a Taylor Swift hit song, while being encouraged by an enthusiastic bus driver.
The video has been liked 10,000 times and attracted nearly 300 comments.
John Joanne Huntington said:
"Doesn't get any better than that. Just a little sweetheart."
Rhoan David heaped praise on the bus driver:
"Give that guy a raise!"
Mary Ellen Franklin added:
"This is sooo sweet!"
In other news, a video was posted on Facebook which shows a headmaster dancing with some of his pupils.
Although it was not revealed where or when the video was filmed, social media users claimed in the comment section that the pupils are from Queens College in Queenstown.
A Facebook user Reno Ioannou said: "That's my old school, it's in Queenstown, the school's called Queens College."
South Africans loved the video and we took a look at some of the comments it generated.
Yoli Malgas commented: "The mood! The vibe! Awesome school environment."
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Aurora Cairo, a young black girl who will be eight years old in 2020 became an excellent runner, swimmer, and gymnast at the age of two - a story that inspired many.
The young girl was reported to have had a rare disability even before she was birthed into the world.
Aurora, who is also affectionately called Rory suffered from Fibular hemimelia, a defect from birth that stopped her right leg from growing to its full length.
Even with her condition, the girl did not have any limitations on herself as she was highly vibrant and engaged in vigorous activities even more than the average child.
