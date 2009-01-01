Home | News | General | BREAKING: German Chancellor to quarantine after meeting doctor who tested positive to coronavirus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has quarantined herself at home after coming into contact with a doctor who tested positive for coronavirus.

The doctor gave Merkel, 65, a precautionary immunization against pneumonia on Friday, March 20.

The chancellor has now decided to self-isolate once she learned of the doctor's positive test.

Merkel will now be regularly tested in coming days and perform her duties from home, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

Merkel had earlier expressed her gratitude to Germans who were following the rules on social distancing.

“I know that it means to sacrifice. I’m moved by the fact that so many are abiding by these rules. This way we show care for older and sick people because the virus is most dangerous to them. In short: we are saving lives with this,” she said.

The development shows how even world leaders aren’t free from the risk of coronavirus infection.

Australia's home affairs minister, Peter Dutton had last week tested positive for coronavirus.

"This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat," Dutton said in a statement issued on Friday, March 13.

"I immediately contacted the Queensland Department of Health and was subsequently tested for COVID-19. I was advised by Queensland Health this afternoon that the test had returned positive," he added.

The wife of Canadian prime minister Sophie Trudeau is one of the prominent people who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Mrs Trudeau announced on Thursday, March 12 that she had tested positive for the viral disease and plans to remain in isolation for the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, as the world grapples with the spread of coronavirus, major government-backed lockdowns have begun across Africa as the number of cases of the pandemic rise above 1,000 in the continent.

41 of the continent's 54 countries are now affected by the global pandemic and as at Friday, March 20, 20 deaths have been confirmed in the continent of 1.2 billion people.

