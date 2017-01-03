Home | News | General | The life, careers, controversies and songs of Ray J

The list of stars in the entertainment industry cannot be complete without mentioning the name of Ray J. He is one of the early risers, and today, his success story inspires many people across the globe. Apart from being known as an American songster, rapper, and actor, the celebrity is also a business mogul; he is the originator of Raytroniks. He has won many hearts so that lots of entertainment fans always want to watch him on big screens.

Who is Ray J? He is a multi-talented personality. Besides his success stories in the entertainment and business sectors, he has proven to be a good cook. He contended with his sister in a cooking series, My Kitchen Rules, on Fox. Also, he contested as a new star housemate of Celebrity Big Brother on the 3rd of January, 2017, even though he backed out of the show a week later. The category of products from his company comprises smartphone fans, electric bikes, and smartwatches. Discover more about him in the following paragraphs.

Ray J profile summary

Full name : William Raymond Norwood Jr.

: William Raymond Norwood Jr. Celebrated name : Ray J

: Ray J Date of birth : 17th of January, 1981

: 17th of January, 1981 Birthplace : McComb, Mississippi

: McComb, Mississippi Age : 39 years old

: 39 years old Nationality : American

: American Home town : Carson, California

: Carson, California Vocation : Singer, rapper, entrepreneur, composer, actor, and television personality

: Singer, rapper, entrepreneur, composer, actor, and television personality Marital status : Married

: Married Spouse : Princess Love

: Princess Love Weight : 74 kg

: 74 kg Height : 1.7 m

: 1.7 m Parents : Willie and Sonja Norwood

: Willie and Sonja Norwood Sibling : Brandy Norwood

: Brandy Norwood Relative : Sasha Banks and Snoop Dogg (cousin)

: Sasha Banks and Snoop Dogg (cousin) Genres of music : R&B, hip hop, and pop

: R&B, hip hop, and pop Associated with: Bobby Brackins, Brandy Detail, Rodney Jerkins, Shorty Mack, Yung Berg, and Teairra Mari

Raymond Norwood detailed background information

William Raymond Norwood Jr., popularly known as Ray J, was born to Willie Norwood and Sonja Bates-Norwood. He hails from Carson, California, USA, and he has an elder sister, Brandy Norwood, who is an award-winning recording artist. Likewise, Ray is rapper Snoop Dogg's first cousin. He holds an American nationality, and he is of African-American descent. He relocated along with his family to Los Angeles, California, from McComb Mississippi, where they initially stayed.

In 1989, he commenced auditioning and emerged in television commercials for several organisations at eight years. Also, in 1993 and 1994, he acted as a foster son in The Sinbad Show. His image and innocent look caught the attention of the producers of Brandy's television show, Moesha, which landed him the role of Dorian "D-Money" in the UPN series. The business mogul acted this part until the end of the show in 2001. There is no disclosed information about Ray J's schooling and education.

As a business-inclined person, the star has his business. Is Raycon owned by Ray J? Yes, his Raycon technology industry consists of original wireless products. Raycon Ray J earbuds, Raycon Ray J headphones, Raycon wireless speakers, and other appliances were launched in 2017 following a distribution deal with an electronics distributor based in New York.

How old is Ray J Norwood?

Ray J age is 39 years. The multi-talented celebrity was given birth to on the 17th of January, 1981, at McComb, Mississippi.

How much is Ray J net worth?

Ray J net worth is estimated at $14 million. He has made this much from his business deals and music career. For instance, he gets $90,000 quarterly royalties based on the home video he had with Kim Kardashian, which is about $360,000 annually. Luckily for him, at the time news circulated about Kim Kardashian's nude appearance on Paper Magazines's cover, he began to earn nothing less than $50,000 weekly.

Did Ray J get married?

Yes, he got married to Princess Love in 2016 at the Cathedral of Saint Vibiana in Los Angeles, California, although they do not stay together at the moment. Ray J and Princess are blessed with two beautiful kids. Their first daughter was delivered in May 2018. She would be two years old in May 2020. Then, their son was delivered two months ago.

Before his union with Princess, the business mogul was previously in a relationship with Kim Kardashian. In February 2007, there was a Ray J and Kim Kardashian superstar scandal due to the leakage of a pornographic home video. Kim and Ray J made a sex tape while they were still together.

The former Ray J wife Kardashian was furious at the revelation, which led to sueing of Vivid Entertainment for holding the video. However, Kardashian lowered the suit and resolved with the firm paying $300,000 for each tape as well as a cut from the videos sold or downloaded. Unfortunately, the Ray J Kim love story ended after the scandal. In May 2014, Kardashian got married to Kanye West, and it was documented that Ray sent all the proceeds of the sex tape that year as a wedding present.

Raymond Norwood controversies

Since the business mogul and rapper entered into the spotlight, he has been involved in a few controversies. On the 17th of September, 2011, someone referred to as Fabulous, tweeted about Ray playing his music in Floyd Mayweather's house. It was claimed that the famous rapper punched Fabulous in the face when he engaged him in Las Vegas.

Additionally, on the 30th of May, 2014, a woman charged him of inappropriately touching her. The hotel staff told Ray to leave the premise due to this incident. Instead, he became vexed because he spent tons of dollars in the hotel the previous year. Also, it was recorded that he spat on a cop and kicked out an official car window in the cycle of being apprehended.

How did Ray J become famous?

At 14 years of age, Ray transmitted his accomplishment from a television show into the music profession. He recorded his first debut album, Everything You Want, in 1995. The album was later released in March 1997. He generated the lead single Let It Go, which went viral and emerged on the Set It Off Soundtrack. The song ranked number 25 in the United States and number 11 in New Zealand. The second single ranked number 54 on the United States R&B graph.

Furthermore, in 1998, he appeared on the Dr Dolittle soundtrack with the single, That's why I lie. He put together the music for various commercials, including a toy company known as Mattel. Ray also recorded Another Day In Paradise with Brandy, which peaked as Top Ten in Australia, Uk, Germany, Sweden, Belgium, Switzerland, Norway, Ireland, and the Netherlands, and at the same time ranked number 11 in Australia and France.

Luckily for them, the song became the top single of the R&B/ hip hop tribute, Urban Renewal, in which he co-created and performed songs. Ray worked with three other producers and vocalists for his second studio album, This Ain't A Game. The album was recorded over a year and a half and was eventually released with Atlantic Records on the 26th of June, 2001. The lead single, Wait A Minute, ranked number 30 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 graph.

He released his third album, Raydiation, which was made available on the 27th of September, 2005, in North America, with the support of some other producers. The album lead single, One Wish, was a lead success. Over 400,000 copies of the album were sold locally. In 2009, Ray featured in his personal VH1 reality dating show, For the love of Ray J. He released the soundtrack for the show on the 24th of March, 2009.

Additionally, he premiered the second season of the show on the 2nd of November, 2009. Ray and Brandy premiered the VH1 reality show, Brandy and Ray J: A Family Business, alongside their parents. The show debuted in April and documents the behind-the-scenes of both siblings while assuming a more substantial role of their family's company. Then, Ray J, alongside his father and sister, released A Family Business record which serves as a soundtrack to their TV reality show.

Raymond's songs

A list of some songs where the talented rapper has released and also featured in include the following:

Let It Go

Everything You Want

That's Why I Lie

Another Day in Paradise

Wait a Minute

Formal Invite

Keep Ya Head Up

One Wish

What I Need

Sexy Can I

Gifts

Sexy Ladies

Can We Fall in Love?

One Thing Leads to Another

Last Wish

Talk to Me

Turnin' Me On

Bananaz

I Hit It First

Never Shoulda Did That

ATM

Brown Sugar

Curtains Closed

Be with You

Famous

How Did I Know

Feeling Like Love

Who You Came With

Think Of Me

Melody

Right On Time

Progression

Hallelujah

Rewind

Bout It

Have Thine Own Way

Die Without You

Let's Go

She Freaky

Sweat

Peep'n Game

You Heard of Us

Blockstars

Breakfast in Bed

Remember When

Call the Police

Ready to Roll

Sorry Baby Daddy

Curious

J's body measurements

Ray J height is 5 feet and 9 inches, an equivalence of 175 centimetres. He also weighs ‎74 kg, while his chest–biceps- waist are given at 104 cm-38 cm-84 cm. With his dark brown eyes and black hair, it is glaring that the celebrity has an impressive physique.

Ray J has risen to stardom from a very tender age, and he is continuously writing his name in the heart of many with his incredible feats. His life and success story, today, is an inspiration to many young people who hope to pick up a career in the entertainment industry.

[embedded content]

