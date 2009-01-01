Home | News | General | Messi upset as Barcelona set to sell striker due to coronavirus

Barcelona are said to be willing to axe one of their star strikers and reports say Antoine Griezmann could be shown the exit door as the Catalan club attempts to raise funds, SunSport reports.

The Frenchman was signed in 2019 from Atletico Madrid for a record £108million, but reports have it that as the Catalan club are counting their losses due to the rampaging coronavirus, Griezmann has been fingered to leave.

Barcelona are desperate in bringing cash back to the club as they continue to count their losses due to the pandemic.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the club are in desperate bid to make some cash due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus problems.

Also, reports say because Griezmann failed to impress as regards signing, he will likely be put up for sale by the club.

The former Real Sociedad forward will likely be allowed to go on loan in order to allow Barcelona get him off their wage bill.

He has so far featured for Barcelona in 37 games and scored 14 goals since joining the club.

Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly joined Spanish champions Barcelona in serious race to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez when the season comes to an end.

Inter Milan are reported to have slapped massive sum of £100m on the 22-year-old striker who is also said to be a target for Manchester City.

But as it stands, Barcelona are the side who are reported to be leading the race to get the signature of Lautaro Martinez before Chelsea joined in efforts to beat the Catalans.

According to the report on UK Sun, Barcelona see the asking price of Inter Milan on Martinez as too high and they have however offered Arturo Vidal in player and cash offer.

The Catalans are preparing to sign a long term replacement for Luis Suarez who is approaching the final of his career at Barcelona. He is currently injured and the Spanish giants have been using France international Antoine Griezmann as lone striker.

Chelsea on the other hand have been finding it difficult ever since Tammy Abraham got injured with Olivier Giroud not producing convincing performance for the Blues.

