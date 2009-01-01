Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Kano govt orders closure of all Islamic schools with immediate effect

- The Kano government has ordered the closure of all Islamic schools in the state with immediate effect

- The action is geared towards preventing the spread of the dreaded coronavirus in the state

- The government had earlier shut down schools in the state but the Islamic schools assumed they were not affected by the directive

Kano state government has ordered that all places of learning for Quranic, Tsangaya and Islamiyya schools should be shut down from Monday, March 23.

The government says the measure is to prevent the spread of the dreaded global coronavirus global pandemic currently in Nigeria.

The chairman of Kano State Quranic, Islamiyya and Tsangaya schools board Sheik Gwani Yahuza Gwani Dan Zarga confirmed the schools’ closure while speaking with to journalists in Kano on Sunday, March 22.

The government of Governor Ganduje has ordered closure of all Islamic schools in Kano

He clarified that the directive is not to prevent learning but rather to safeguard against the spread of the viral disease in Kano.

The Kano state government had earlier ordered the closure of schools but didn't specify if Islamic schools were affected.

State governments across Nigeria have been putting in place measures to ensure their state is coronavirus free.

As at Sunday, March 22, Lagos, Oyo, Ekiti and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja are the states with coronavirus cases.

In Osun, the state government has ordered the closure of all public gathering including churches, mosques and schools to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

The order was contained in a statement on Thursday, March 19 by the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola and sent to the media by his spokesman, Ismail Omipidan.

The situation is the same in Delta as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has directed the closure of all primary, secondary and tertiary schools in the state with effect from Thursday, March 26 for 30 days due.

Okowa, a medical doctor by training, gave the directive in a state broadcast in Asaba on Friday, March 20, stressing that the decision was aimed at preventing possible spread of the virus.

Similarly, Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has ordered the closure of public and private schools (tertiary, secondary and primary) in the state indefinitely.

Governor Bello in a statement issued by his spokesman, Onogwu Muhammed in Lokoja on Friday, March 20, said the closure of schools and other public gathering places take effect from Monday, March 23.

