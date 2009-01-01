Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Detention of suspects must be reduced - IGP warns police officers

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has directed all zonal Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and commissioners of police nationwide to ensure social restriction orders to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

The IGP in a statement on Sunday, March 22 issued on his behalf by the police spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, directed that all legitimate orders given in pursuant to the containment efforts on the viral disease are strictly enforced within their areas of jurisdiction.

IGP Adamu also warned against unnecessary arrests and detention of suspects, even as he enjoined Nigerians to voluntarily adhere to the orders of relevant authorities concerning the disease.

IGP Adamu wants police officers to pay their part in ensuring that coronavirus does not spread further in Africa

He reiterated that detention of suspects must be reduced to the barest minimum, stressing that only very serious cases such as terrorism, armed robbery, homicide and other non-bailable offences should warrant detention.

The police boss further directed that adequate measures be emplaced to screen persons to be committed into police custody.

Also, in compliance with the federal government’s directive that all tertiary institutions be shut, the IGP has ordered the immediate closure of the Nigeria Police Academy as well as all police primary and secondary schools nationwide.

In Ogun state, some worshippers were on Sunday, March 22 chased out of churches by operatives of the task force deployed by the state government to enforce compliance with the ban on gatherings with over 50 people.

The task force, led by Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Toyin Afolaogun, stormed churches in Abeokuta metropolis and dispersed worshippers for flouting the directive of the state government.

Churches affected included a Winners Chapel branch in Quarry road and St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Ibara, both in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The worshippers were told to hold the service only if they were ready to comply with the directive, limiting the number of worshippers to 50.

Meanwhile, as part of the preventive measures to further curb the spread of COVID-19, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has instructed public workers from grade 1 to grade 12 to stop going to work.

The directive comes a few days after the Lagos government ordered that all private and public schools in the state be shut down as a preventive measure.

The workers are to stop going to work for the next two weeks after which the governor will review the decision.

