In one month and one week, coronavirus will be no more - Jeremiah Fufeyin prophesies

At a time when Nigeria has been thrown into pandemonium over the rapid spread of COVID-19 also known as coronavirus, a message from Nigerian man of God, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin seems to many people like great news.

In a video shared to YouTube, the man of God claimed that God revealed to him that the coronavirus pandemic will soon be over. In a service which took place on March 21, he revealed that in a month and a week, the virus will be gone.

"God says, this coronavirus that you are hearing, He has taken away. Count from now, March 21; 30 days and 1 week, the story that you're hearing here and there, you will see how God will take it away. It will turn to nothing. That is what the Lord showed me."

However, this is not what Pastor Enoch Adeboye seems to think, well, according to what he revealed in his sermon.

The general overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, in an online service, has stated that God is behind the coronavirus which has claimed thousands of lives and counting.

Adeboye claimed God told him that the world would be going on compulsory holiday over the outbreak of the virus. He further stated God is using the plague to show the world he is in control. He also stated that the virus will not go away but will only be subdued.

Meanwhile, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, is currently receiving heat from many Nigerians on the internet. This comes after several reports of his recent visit to Ibadan surfaced online, amidst the spread of coronavirus.

Recall Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyo State announced its first confirmed coronavirus case shortly after midnight on Sunday, March 22. Well, it looks like Davido may have missed an opportunity to use his voice to help sensitize people about the virus.

According to Premium Times, the Good Time crooner visited at least 3 different events in the city's capital, shortly after he paid a courtesy visit to the governor, Seyi Makinde.

