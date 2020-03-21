Home | News | General | Breaking: Nigeria's coronavirus patients now 30 as NCDC confirms 3 new cases

- Lagos has recorded another three cases of coronavirus infection in the country

- This was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, March 22

- The new development now brings the total number of cases throughout Nigeria to 30

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that there are three new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The NCDC via its official Twitter account on Sunday, March 22, revealed that the confirmed cases are from Lagos state bringing the total number of cases to thirty. Meanwhile, two patients have been discharged with no death recorded.

From the tweet, NCDC stated that as at 05:28 pm the two out of the cases are returning travellers while the third is a contact of a confirmed case.

This is coming barely less than twenty-four hours Legit.ng had reported the NCDC confirmed three cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. The agency had stated that all cases which are in Lagos state were being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that as Nigeria alongside the world battles with the devastating spread of coronavirus, Oyo state government has reported its first confirmed case.

Speaking in the early hours of Sunday, March 22, Governor Seyi Makinde said that the result of the individual whose identity he did not disclose tested positive.

Makinde stated: “The COVID-19 confirmation test for the suspected case at Bodija has come back POSITIVE. The result was released at 17:35 PM of March 21, 2020.”

In a related development, the NCDC has admonished citizens of the country on the use of chloroquine, a pill famous for the cure of malaria, to treat the dreaded disease called coronavirus.

On its official Twitter page on Friday, March 20, told Nigerians that the use of the medicine is subject to the approval of the World Health Organisation (WHO). The agency said that for now, the global health body is yet to give its opinion on chloroquine as a means to eradicate the global pandemic.

Similarly, since the confirmation of the index case of the novel coronavirus in Lagos, the Nigerian government has been telling the citizens not to panic, given assurance that everything is under control.

However, as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country increases, Nigerians are putting pressure on the federal government to restrict movements into the country. The Nigerian government responded by placing a travel ban on countries with over 1,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

