Gunmen abduct two Heartland FC players

Gunmen have abducted two players of Heartland Football Club of Owerri, Imo State on Benin-Akure, expressway, Ondo State on Sunday night.

Reports had it that the victims, Dayo Ojo and Benjamin Francis were travelling to Akure, the Ondo state capital after their club declared a holiday for the team as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former players of Sunshine Stars of Akure were reportedly abducted at Ipele town on Benin-Akure Expressway in Owo council area of the state.

How the players were abducted was still unknown at the time of filling in this report.

The state police image maker, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the abduction of the two players when contacted.

According to him, police detectives have been deployed to comb the area in order to secure their release.

Ikoro said that one of the players have been rescued by the men of the state police command.

He, however, did not give out the identity of the rescued player.

Ikoro said ” We have been able to rescue one of the players and our men are already in the bush after the kidnappers.

He added that “I will get the details of the incident as soon as I get the information from the Divisional Police Officer of Ipele Owo,”

VANGUARD

