Home | News | General | France coronavirus death toll jumps 112 to 674: official
MTN orders staff to work from home over Coronavirus
Coronavirus: NBA asks state judiciaries to limit number of persons in court

France coronavirus death toll jumps 112 to 674: official



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 5 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

Coronavirus: Kwara shuts down schools indefinitely from Monday

Coronavirus: Kwara shuts down schools indefinitely from Monday

The number of people killed in France by the coronavirus outbreak has increased by another 112 to a total of 674, the top French health official said on Sunday.

The rise in the death toll was identical to that of the previous day. “The virus kills and it is continuing to kill,” said top French health official Jerome Salomon as he announced the new numbers at a daily briefing.

READ ALSO: We are ready for coronavirus ― Kogi govt

He said that a total of 16,018 cases of infection had been recorded in France, while warning this was an “underestimate” as not all of those with the virus had been tested, even though 4,000 tests were now being done every day.

A total of 7,240 people have been hospitalised after falling ill with the virus, he added.

France has been in lockdown since Tuesday, with only essential trips outside allowed, but Salomon urged the French to show “patience” before the daily figures showed the effect of the measures.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 158