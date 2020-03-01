5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Zagreb, Croatia’s Capital (Photos, Video)
5.3 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Croatia’s capital Zagreb this morning, when people quarantined their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak. It was seen that many buildings and vehicles were damaged and the roofs of some historical buildings were destroyed.
An earthquake has rocked Croatia’s capital Zagreb, damaging buildings and leaving cars crushed by falling chunks of masonry.
A teenager is in a critical condition after a roof collapsed, local media say. The spire of the city’s cathedral also snapped off.
After Sunday’s tremor, Zagreb’s mayor urged people to return to their homes given fears about the coronavirus.
The 5.3-magnitude quake is the largest to affect the city in 140 years.
Panicked residents ran out into the streets when it struck around 06:00 local time and were initially told to stay out by authorities.
"Keep your distance. Don't gather together. We are facing two serious crises, the earthquake and the epidemic," Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said.
