IGP Bars Detention For Minor Offences Over Coronavirus



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 19 minutes ago
Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), has barred police officers from detaining suspects for minor offences over the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement on Sunday, Frank Mba, police spokesman, quoted the IGP as saying detention should be reduced to the barest minimum, and only for “serious offences”.

Police stations across the country are known to be filled beyond their capacity.

Mba said: “The IGP, while urging officers to observe personal safety measures, further directs the Zonal AIGs and Command CPs to ensure that cases of unnecessary arrests and detention of suspects are not condoned.

“He reiterates that detention of suspects must be reduced to the barest minimum and that only very serious cases such as terrorism, armed robbery, homicide and other non-bailable offences should warrant detention.”

