IGP Bars Detention For Minor Offences Over Coronavirus
- 5 hours 19 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), has barred police officers from detaining suspects for minor offences over the coronavirus outbreak.
In a statement on Sunday, Frank Mba, police spokesman, quoted the IGP as saying detention should be reduced to the barest minimum, and only for “serious offences”.
Police stations across the country are known to be filled beyond their capacity.
Mba said: “The IGP, while urging officers to observe personal safety measures, further directs the Zonal AIGs and Command CPs to ensure that cases of unnecessary arrests and detention of suspects are not condoned.
“He reiterates that detention of suspects must be reduced to the barest minimum and that only very serious cases such as terrorism, armed robbery, homicide and other non-bailable offences should warrant detention.”DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles