COVID-19: Deeper Life Bible Church obeys order, holds service with less than 50 members
The Deeper Life Bible Church, has obeyed the directive placing a ban on worship centres.
It held its Sunday’s service with less than 50 members and televised for other members.
The General Overseer, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, while preaching assured his members that God would not allow any plague come near those who truly believed in him.
Kumuyi spoke on the topic, “Our redemption through the blood of the lamb.”
The soft-spoken cleric, who anchored his message from Exodus 12:5, said “the blood of Jesus is strong enough to wash away every sin and disease.”
Recall that the Lagos State Government had ban public gathering of not less than 50 people, following the scourge of Coronavirus.
Following renewed confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Lagos State government had reviewed the number of persons allowed at all forms of gatherings to 20 from 50.
The Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led government had explained that the decision was to further enforce social distancing to curb the spread of Coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the toll of the disease in Nigeria currently stands at 25, following fresh confirmed cases by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, had confirmed three new cases of Coronavirus.
