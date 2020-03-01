Home | News | General | COVID-19: Buhari’s actions speak louder than TV address – BMO

Those calling for the President to address the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic has been asked to consider the worth of a television address against getting the country prepared for the fallout of the pandemic.

The Buhari Media Organization (BMO) in a statement cautioned that getting the country prepared to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the country should have priority over Presidential address.

The group in the statement signed by Niyi Akinsiju and Cassidy Madueke, its Chairman and Secretary respectively, said that strengthening Nigeria’s institutions, and taking the necessary steps to bolster the country’s preparedness.

“We believe that a nationwide address is good and desirable, but it should not take precedence over preparation towards dealing with the pandemic.

“It has never been in the character of the President to play to the gallery. He works by the philosophy that what matters is getting the job done. And in this instance, ensuring that the well-being and lives of the Nigerian people during this pandemic is maintained and secured is of the utmost importance”.

The group noted that “in good governance, action speaks louder than words. We have seen the President Buhari administration take critical steps in ensuring it contains the spread and prevents entry of the pandemic into the country.

“The administration has also ensured that it put in place the necessary cushions to prevent any shocks to the economy, especially given the drop in global crude oil prices.

“At this time, what Nigerians need is first information, the right information to make the right decisions in a pandemic so as to prevent any spread. The Minister of Health briefs the nation at least three times a week. Also, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been sharing updates on a daily basis from its situation room. All hands are on deck on all fronts.

“All government institutions, task forces and committees are working assiduously to ensure that Nigeria is safe from the effects of the pandemic.”

The group explained further that while it was good to address the nation, to boost spirits, it is perhaps not the best move to make so as not to feed any feelings of panic that something dreadful is underway.

