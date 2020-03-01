Home | News | General | Coronavirus: What God told me on why he allowed COVID-19 plagued earth – Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has given an insight into why God allowed Coronavirus to plague the earth.

Adeboye disclosed that God was using Coronavirus to prove to the world that he’s still God Almighty and in control of the whole earth.

Daddy G.O. as he’s popularly called, noted that God will remove the virus when he proves to the world that he can shut everywhere down.

Addressing his members on Sunday, Adeboye said: “He told me loud and clear that this year, the whole world is going to be on compulsory holiday. I know the last time we got close to the world being on holiday. It was after 9-11. Remember there was this attack in America on the World Trade Center towers that all planes were grounded, at least around America.

“So, when he said the whole world is going to be on compulsory holiday, I thought maybe something like that is going to happen.

“But now, the compulsory holiday is here. You can see the major nations of the world locking down. The smaller nations are also going to be locked down. This is because nobody wants to travel by air because if you travel by air and there is just one person on that plane that is infected, they would look for you and put you on Quarantine.

“Compulsory holiday because my daddy says he wants to show the world that he is still the one in control. He wants to show those of us who think that we are someone that Heaven is still his throne and the whole earth, his foot stool. So, if you think that you are big, he has compelled you to seat down at home and not move at least for two weeks.

“The good news about this is that as soon as he has proved to the whole world that he can shut down the whole earth if he wants, then he would remove the plague.

“How long before that happens, I am sorry I can’t tell you but from the look of things, he is already achieving his purpose if he stops the plague now. The world by now should know that there is someone called the Almighty”.

Edujandon.com earlier reported that Adeboye had said the deadly , Coronavirus will not die.

The cleric maintained that although some prophets had claimed that the disease will be wiped out by rain, coronavirus will not die

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...