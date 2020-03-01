Home | News | General | BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu orders civil servants to stay at home for 14 days
Coronavirus: What God told me on why he allowed COVID-19 plagued earth – Pastor Adeboye

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 8 minutes ago
The Lagos State Government has directed all civil servants in the state to stay at home for the next 14 days.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who gave the order during a live broadcast on Sunday, said the directive is part of precautions to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease.

Sanwo-Olu said “All public offices will go on a 14-day lockdown in Lagos State.

“We are shutting down almost 70% of our work force from Monday, 23rd March 2020

“We have set-up another isolation centre in Gbagada. The elderly must avoid things that expose them unnecessarily

Calling for strict adherence to instructions from health professionals, the Governor urged Nigerians who returned from trips abroad to self-isolate themselves.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

